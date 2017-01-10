Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes the Cutest Cat on Broadway, Eloise Kropp

This week Broadwaysted is thrilled for this purrrrrfect opportunity to welcome the oldest cat on Broadway, otherwise-ingénue Eloise Kropp!

We pour out all sorts of spirits into fancy tin cups and Eloise shares her road to becoming (as Bryan calls her) Ja-nay-nay-dots and dancing in a (as Bryan calls it) "one-i-tard" in the original revival cast of Cats! Eloise spills about how she's actually a dog person, her whirlwind experience in DAMES AT SEA on Broadway (those commercials!), and her odd job cold-calling people.

For #WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek the Broadwaysted crew raves about the New York City Opera's Production of CANDIDE with #FriendsOfTheShow Jay Armstrong Johnson and Meghan Picerno!

Game Master Kimberly brings out the Mystery Question Box and leads the group in a few rounds of "Where/Who Am I?" and "Plot Points" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We debate megamixes, discuss auditioning and our "go-to" songs, then Eloise shocks us all with her crazy story about covering Elizabeth Stanley for the 100th show of ON THE TOWN-so pick your poison and join in theatre's happiest happy hour as we get Broadwaysted with Eloise Kropp!

Listen to the episode here:

Eloise's Bio :

Eloise Kropp can currently be seen as Jennyanydots in the revival of Cat on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include her star turn in Dames at Sea! (Ruby) and her Broadway debut in the ensemble and understudying Claire in the celebrated revival of On the Town. Eloise has also been featured in Little Me and 'Most Happy Fella at City Center Encores! Regionally, Ms. Kropp has performed at Paper Mill Playhouse and Goodspeed. Follow Eloise on social media @Eloisekropp

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles