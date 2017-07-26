Broadway Rafiki to Kick Off THE LION KING SING-ALONG in Los Angeles

Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, The Walt Disney Studios and the Walt Disney Signature Collection to host an exclusive screening of The Lion King Sing-Along at the famed outdoor venue on Saturday, August 5.

The evening will kick off with a special musical performance by the sensational Tshidi Manye, who currently stars as Rafiki in the long-running Broadway production of The Lion King. Manye will perform the show's iconic opening number, "Circle of Life," live at The Greek Theatre.

The beloved Disney classic will be available for all fans on Fandango's premium on-demand video service, FandangoNOW, on August 15, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release from Disney on August 29.

In addition to the live musical performance, the Fandango event will feature family activities and special guests. Attendees will enjoy the animated adventure's soundtrack under the stars, while laughing with Timon and Pumbaa, crying with Simba and Mufasa, and bursting into song with their favorite characters during this special screening of the beloved film.

"We're excited to bring the 'Hakuna Matata' spirit to Angelenos this August, with a special screening of The Lion King Sing-Along at the iconic Greek Theatre and a live performance by the incomparable Tshidi Manye," says Fandango Chief Marketing Officer Adam Rockmore. "The event is part of our multi-year partnership with The Greek, designed to create memorable experiences for movie fans of all ages throughout the year."

The fun-filled screening event is open to the public and tickets are available for $12.00 each at Ticketmaster or at The Greek Theatre box office.

"The Greek Theatre is excited to host this one-of-a-kind event with our valued partner, Fandango," says Becky Colwell, General Manager of the Greek Theatre. "It makes perfect sense to show Disney's animated epic musical film, The Lion King, at a venue that has hosted thousands of musical greats over the years!"

Fans who buy tickets to see The Lion King Sing-Along at The Greek Theatre will also have the opportunity to purchase other Disney classics on Digital HD at a discounted price on FandangoNOW.

Featuring more than three hours of classic bonus material, the Walt Disney Signature Collection edition of The Lion King will invite viewers to observe recording sessions, step inside the story room, witness the evolution of a villain, and join Nathan Lane (voice of Timon) and Matthew Broderick (voice of Adult Simba) for an extended conversation about the film's extraordinary legacy.

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, serving consumers with best-in-class movie information, ticketing to 29,000 screens, movie trailers and original video content for movie discovery, and home entertainment. Its portfolio reaches more than 60 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with 205 million app downloads, and includes popular movie properties Flixster, Rotten Tomatoes and the Tomatometer rating, and Fandango Movieclips, the No. 1 movie trailers and content channel on YouTube. Its new premium on-demand video service, FandangoNOW offers new release and catalog movies and next-day TV shows on a wide variety of connected, over-the-top (OTT) and mobile devices. Also part of the Fandango family are Latin America's leading online ticketers, Ingresso.com and Fandango Latin America, formerly Cinepapaya. Movie fans can find Fandango on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fandango, Twitter @Fandango, and many other social platforms.

The Greek Theatre is a world-class, outdoor 5,901-seat music venue located in Griffith Park, Los Angeles, California. It was built in 1929, opening on September 29 of that year. Designed by architect Samuel Tilden Norton, the theatre stage is modeled after a Greek temple. The Greek Theatre is owned by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks, and is operated by SMG World. The venue is among the City's most cherished public sites. The historic Greek Theatre stands as one of the nation's most beloved and recognized outdoor entertainment venues. Throughout its history, the Greek has played host to some of the biggest legends in music. This iconic venue has also served as a site for numerous high school graduations, community events and backdrops for television shows and motion pictures. For more information, visit www.lagreektheatre.com.

