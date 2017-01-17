Broadway Joins Forces to Take the Oath on Inauguration Day

Later this week our country will witness a shift of power, when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. Take the Oath is an organization that's encouraging Americans to take action on Friday, and some Broadway veterans have already answered the call.

TAKE THE OATH writes:

This Friday, January 20th Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office. It's true. He will raise his right hand and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

But don't worry--that is not how our story will end. Starting on January 20th, all of us will take an oath as Americans to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, too.

And our partner Wall of Us (Wall-of-Us.org) will provide you with real actions every week to help do just that.

Please join TAKE THE OATH.US by taking the following actions:

On Friday, January 20th Inauguration Day, make and post a video that includes the exact script below. Make sure to keep your right hand raised and post the content on January 20th during the swearing in ceremony which takes place at 12PM EST:

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute my role as an American, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Please include in any social posts:

#OathTaken

#TakeTheOath.us

#WallofUs