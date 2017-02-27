Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/26/17

Click below to access all the grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/26/2017 in BroadwayWorld.com's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (11.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (7.4%), BEAUTIFUL (6.3%), IN TRANSIT (5.8%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (3.9%), NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (3.8%), THE LION KING (1.2%), JITNEY (1.1%), ALADDIN (0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.2%), HAMILTON (0.2%), THE PRICE (0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%), SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-12.7%), ON YOUR FEET! (-10.5%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-9.2%), CATS (-7.6%), THE PRESENT (-7.4%), PARAMOUR (-5.6%), KINKY BOOTS (-4.9%), SUNSET BOULEVARD (-4.2%), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (-2.8%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-0.7%), WICKED (-0.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles