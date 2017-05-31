Brad Oscar, Sarah Stiles, Gideon Glick, Frenchie Davis, George Faison and More to 'Sing for Pride' in UNSTOPPABLE Benefit

On Monday, June 26, 2017, Broadway Sings for Pride will premiere their 7th anniversary benefit concert in New York City at the JCC Manhattan. This milestone event will be filled with singing (from pop to Broadway), stories, special guests, and, of course, fun! The proceeds will benefit The Tyler Clementi Foundation and Orlando's Contigo Fund.

The one-night-only benefit event, entitled "UNSTOPPABLE," will feature the best in New York and beyond from the world of theater, film and television. The night will feature a very special performance from the original Broadway cast and creative team, and Broadway and national tour members of THE WIZ.

UNSTOPPABLE will begin at 8:00 PM at the JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street) and will be hosted by the fabulous TOMMY DIDARIO.

Scheduled to appear include: BRAD OSCAR (Two-time Tony award nominee for The Producers & Something Rotten!), SARAH STILES (Tony award nominee for Hand to God, TV's Superior Donuts), GIDEON GLICK (Broadway's Significant Other & Spring Awakening, Film: Ocean's 8), WILL ROLAND (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Netflix's Red Oaks), FRENCHIE DAVIS (TV's The Voice, Broadway's Rent, Off-Broadway's The View UpStairs), GEORGE FAISON (Tony Award winner, The Wiz Original Broadway Creative Team), GAYLE TURNER (The Wiz, Original Broadway Cast), TAD SCHNUGG (Theater Producer, Executive Director at American Performing Arts Collaborative, Inc.), SAY YES TO THE DRESS LGBTQ COUPLES: Lisa Rizzo & Jaimee Fedele, Jaden Rogers & Gabrielle Gibson (first transgender bride to be on the show), ANTHONY BOWENS (Pro Wrestler, Model & Actor), DOROTHY BISHOP (Off-Broadway's Spamilton, The Dozen Divas Show!), MICHAEL PAVANO (Actor & Model), KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD (Broadway's Kinky Boots), RUSSELL FISCHER (Broadway's Jersey Boys), REBECCA LARKIN (Broadways South Pacific & Avenue Q), MATT LEISY (Off-Broadway's The Fantasticks, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder National Tour), ADAM B SHAPIRO (HBO Films The Normal Heart, Netflix Master of None), ANGELO LUIS RIOS (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour), ADRIENNE FISHE (Rent National Tour), NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS (TV's The Wiz Live!, Chicago, The Color Purple), SHAWNA HAMIC (The Last Ship on Broadway, Kinky Boots National Tour, Les Miserables National Tour), TIM HUNTER (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), PHINDILE MKHIZE (Disney's The Lion King National Tour & Brazil), AMAKER SMITH (Broadways Priscilla Queen of the Desert), LACY DARRYL PHILLIPS (Choreographer, The Wiz National Tour), DEBORAH MALONE (The Wiz National Tour), CHARLES VALENTINO (The Wiz, Broadway Cast), INAYA DAY (The Wiz, Broadway & National Tour), REJI WOODS (The Wiz's 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert), J. CAMERON BARNETT (The Wiz at Theatre Under The Stars), ADA DYER (The Wiz Broadway Revival), KHADIJA GRIFFITH (TV's The Wiz Live!), JASON VEASEY (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway & National Tour), KISSY SIMMONS (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway and Las Vegas), EDEN DUNCAN-SMITH (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), JENNIFER THERIOT (Disney's The Lion King National Tour), JACQUELINE RENE (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), GRACE STOCKDALE (Kinky Boots National Tour), ANNE TOLPEGIN (Kinky Boots National Tour, TV's Mr. Robot), ERIC ANTHONY LOPEZ (Phantom of the Opera UK, 25th Anniversary of Crazy For You at Lincoln Center), RACHEL LORIN (star of Oxygen Networks The Next Big Thing, Recording Artist), LINDSAY CHERIN (NJ Idol, A Night of Future Broadway Stars), BRIDGETTE ANGELIQUE (Pop singer), TYM MOSS (Girl, A Lopsided Tree Wont Ruin Christmas, SHEFIK (Invocation, Interviewer & Producer), GLENN ALBRIGHT (Cabaret for a Cause)...and many more!

Charles Santoro will serve as the musical director, arranger and pianist. He will be joined by David Cinquegrana on guitar, Joe Mankin on bass guitar and John Ferrari on percussion. Neal Bennington will produce the event and Robert Miele will serve as technical director. Video montages provided by Rebecca Shoptaw.

For tickets, reservations, full cast and information, visit www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or go to www.UnstoppablePride.BrownPaperTickets.com.

