Billy Porter, Taran Killam, Brandon Victor Dixon Sign on for Bryan Terrell Clark's LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM Concert

On Sunday, April 9th at 7:30pm Tony winner Billy Porter, along with Hamilton stars Taran Killam and Brandon Victor Dixon join the lineup of singers for Bryan Terrell Clark's LIVE IN THE LIVING ROOM special engagement concert at W NY Times Square.

"Can We Talk?" a 90's themed inspired concert will feature Bryan Terrell Clark and Stars of Broadway and TV.

Hosted by Monifah, singer/actress and Star of R&B Divas. Standing room $15. Reserved seating $30. VIP Bottle/Ticket packages available from $120 and up. To purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2910713 or www.42sevenproductions.com.

Bryan Terrell Clark stepped into the role of George Washington in Hamilton on January 10th, 2017. Additional theatre credits include: Broadway's Motown (Grammy nomination), Corey in Fences at the Pasadena Playhouse opposite Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett. Film: Collateral Beauty. Television: BET's The New Edition Story; USA's "Royal Pains," CBS's "Person of Interest" "Unforgettable" and "The Unit," NBC's "The Mysteries of Laura."

Tony Winner Billy Porter won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. For the role, Porter also won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He was recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Other Broadway credits: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Grease, Five Guys Named Moe, Miss Saigon. Television: "The Get Down," "Law and Order," "The Big C."

Taran Killam made his Broadway debut as King George in Hamilton. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He made his directorial debut in Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon is currently starring as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along (Tony nomination), Berry Gordy in Motown The Musical (Grammy and Drama League Award nominations) and Harpo in The Color Purple (Tony nomination). Dixon will appear in the recurring role of Terry Silver on the fourth season of the Starz drama series POWER, produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Monifah is an American R&B singer/ actor who released her first album "Moods..Moments" in the mid '90's. Her second and third albums, Mo'hogany and Home, featured her singles "Touch It," "I Can Tell," "Brown Eyes," "Fairytales." Her singles "The Other side" and "One Moment" are the prelude to her upcoming studio release "Invincible". MONIFAH has starred in several Off-Broadway productions, and starred in the TV series R&B Divas Atlanta. She is the proud recipient of a GLAAD Award, Vanguard Award from Out Music Academy (LARA). MONIFAH is advocate for HIV/AIDS Awareness and Prevention, Mental/Emotional Health and an activist against Human Trafficking.

Rounding out the stellar cast list are singers: Patrice Covington (Squeak in The Color Purple), Marcus Paul James (Motown), Orfeh (Legally Blonde), Angela Polk, Thalia Thiesfield, and Priscilla Williams.

Live In The Living Room is produced by 42 Seven Productions, the team behind the bi-coastal concert series BROADWAY AT W. For more information, visit www.42sevenproductions.com.

Related Articles