BWW TV: Kate Baldwin- 'This Is the HELLO, DOLLY! You've Always Dreamed Of'

She's coming back, and she'll never go away again! The upcoming revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, with an official opening night of April 20, 2017.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Kate Baldwin (Irene) last night at the opening of Sunset Boulevard, where she told us all about rehearsals so far!

Baldwin received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She garnered critical acclaim as La Mome Pistache in a newly revised production of Can-Can at Paper Mill Playhouse. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. But it was her starring role in the 2009 revival of Yip Harburg's and Burton Lane's hit classic musical Finian's Rainbow, which drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations and put her on the map. She has appeared in the Broadway casts of The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town.

