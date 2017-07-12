BWW TV Exclusive: Watch as Sarah Beth Pfeifer Puts You In Your Place on THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Recording!

Off-Broadway's hit show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical just released the much-anticipated original cast recording, now available at BroadwayRecords.com. The cast-recording is being produced by Michael Croiter and Rob Rokicki, Executive Produced by Grammy Award winner Van Dean and released by Broadway Records.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The Lightning Thief Musical began performances on March 23 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) and opened on Tuesday, April 4 and ran through May 6, 2017.

Below, check out an exclusive video, featuring Sarah Beth Pfeifer, as she records "Put You in Your Place."

Related Articles