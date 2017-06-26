BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Inappropriate for Ninth Anniversary!

Time really does fly, especially when you're having fun. And, let's be honest, we have a lot of fun at Broadway Sessions. So much so that nine years has flown by ever so quickly. And what better way to celebrate nine years of hurt special brand of musical theatre mania than with an "Inappropriate" Anniversary Show. We welcomed back a roster of Broadway Sessions favorites to share wildly inappropriate tunes and memories. The results were memorable, well, for most of our audience at least ;)

Enjoy the highlights from Anne Brummel, Chris Dwan, Michael Longoria, Michelle Dowdy, Ruby Lewis, Nkrumah Gatling, Imari Hardon, JR Bruno, Adinah Alexander, Christopher Gurr, Erica Vlahinos, Tim Young, Daisy Hobbs, Zonya Love, Hernando Umana, Joey Taranto and surprise performances by Ryan Shaw (Motown) and Nicholas Christopher (Miss Saigon). Thanks for 9 years of celebrating the Broadway community with us. Here's to nine more.

Please note- the party was so hot that we blew out the sound and light boards... bare that in mind when considering video quality :) Now, THAT's a party

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles