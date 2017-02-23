BWW Morning Brief February 23rd, 2017 - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017

Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway In Chicago have announced full casting for the eagerly-anticipated North American tour of Disney's Aladdin, which begins rehearsals in Chicago on Monday, February 27.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford and More Bring Artistry to Broadway's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017

Ambassador Theatre Group's Broadway revival of the New York City Center production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George will re-open the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway tomorrow, Thursday, February 23rd, for a run through Sunday, April 23rd. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

3) Samantha Barks, Arthur Darvill, Maxwell Caulfield and More Announced for London Musical Theatre Orchestra's HONEYMOON IN VEGAS

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017

After the resounding success of Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair (Cadogan Hall November 2016) and the sell out concert of Alan Menken & Lynn Ahrens' A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre, December 2016), with numerous five star reviews for both performances, The London Musical Theatre Orchestra is delighted to announce the full casting for its first concert of the 2017 season, the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Sneak Peek - HAMILTON's Javier Munoz Guests on Tonight's 'Blindspot'

by TV News Desk - February 22, 2017

Broadway's current Alexander Hamilton, Javier Muñoz will guest star on tonight's all new episode of BLINDSPOT, titled 'Draw O Caesar, Erase A Coward.' The episode airs at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.. (more...)

5) Taylor Mac's '24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC' Wins 2017 Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama

by BWW News Desk - February 22, 2017

Columbia University and Ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith have announced that A 24-Decade History of Popular Music: A Radical Fairy Realness Ritual by Taylor Mac and Matt Ray is the 2017 winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- William Inge Rep, featuring PICNIC and COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA, kicks off at Transport Group.

- Jeff McCarthy stars as famed civil rights pioneer KUNSTLER, starting tonight Off-Broadway, while Ethan Lipton's new musical THE OUTER SPACE blasts off at The Public...

- And SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, opens on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: The company of ANASTASIA met the press today - check out our inside look with clips of "In My Dreams, "My Petersburg," "Still," and "We'll Go From There!"

#ThrowbackThursday: Check out 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK' star Jake Gyllenhaal in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Encores! last year!

Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal onstage in 'LITTLE SHOP.'

Photo by Joan Marcus

Set Your DVR... for the new series SUN RECORDS, based on MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and premiering tonight on CMT!

What we're geeking out over: The Best Costume Design Tony Award for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN is up for auction today!

What we're looking forward to watching: The National Theatre's OBSESSION, starring Jude Law, screening in U.S. cinemas this spring!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Josh Gad, who turns 36 today!

Tony nominee for Broadway's THE BOOK OF MORMON, Josh Gad will soon appear in Disney's live-action remake of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. He has also taken the stage in Broadway's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE. He is well known as the voice of 'Olaf' in FROZEN. Among his other screen credits are 1600 PENN, THE WEDDING SINGER, NEW GIRL, THE COMEDIANS, and the upcoming MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

