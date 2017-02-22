ALADDIN Finds Princess, Genie, Villains and Band of Thieves for National Tour; Cast Complete!

Click Here for More Articles on ALADDIN

Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway In Chicago have announced full casting for the eagerly-anticipated North American tour of Disney's Aladdin, which begins rehearsals in Chicago on Monday, February 27. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Chicago at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph Street) in preparation for a Wednesday, April 19 opening night.

As previously announced, Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role in Aladdin on Broadway, will play the iconic role on tour.

Joining Jacobs will be Anthony Murphy (Genie), Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine), Chicago native Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), JC Montgomery (Sultan), Zachary Bencal (Babkak), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Mike Longo (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak) and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan).

Rounding out the cast are Mary Antonini, Michael Bullard, Michael Callahan, Bobby Daye, Lissa deGuzman, Matthew deGuzman, Olivia Donalson, Michael Everett, Karlee Ferreira, Michael Graceffa, Clinton Greenspan, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason MacDonald, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Kameron Richardson, Jaz Sealey, Charles South, Manny Stark, Annie Wallace and Michelle West.

In Chicago, tickets are available at all Broadway In Chicago Box Offices (24 W. Randolph St., 151 W. Randolph St., 18 W. Monroe St. and 175 E. Chestnut), the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line at (800) 775-2000, all Ticketmaster retail locations and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets for Aladdin at the Cadillac Palace Theatre are on-sale now. A select number of Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available for many performances. Group tickets for 15 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. For a complete performance schedule for Aladdin, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years; last year only the smash musical Wicked was seen by more people on Broadway. Since its opening, Aladdin has set 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcomed over four million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Sydney and the two U.S. productions.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!).

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, grossing over $500 million worldwide (not adjusted for inflation) and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com/tour.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) Broadway: Aladdin (Aladdin) Drama Desk nomination, Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). National Tours: Mamma Mia! (Sky), Cinderella (Prince), Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). Favorite Regional: Zorro (Zorro) at Alliance Theater (Suzi nomination), Once On This Island (Daniel) at Paper Mill Playhouse, Harvey Milk (Young Harvey) at San Francisco Opera. BFA from NYU. Adam's debut album, Right Where I Belong, featuring songs by Alan Menken, is available on iTunes. @AdamJacobsNYC

Anthony Murphy (Genie) is excited to make his National Tour debut. Off-Broadway/NYC: The Pirate La Dee Da (King Gudford), Blue Plate Special (Fry Cook Joe). Favorite Regional Credits: Brooklyn the Musical (Streetsinger), Les Miserables (Jean Valjean u/s), In the Heights (Piragua Guy), Guys and Dolls (Nicely Nicely Johnson). @stanthonysings

Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine) is ecstatic to be going on this magic carpet ride! Most recently, she was in The Prom at the Alliance Theatre. Other regional credits: Asolo Repertory Theatre, Theatre Under the Stars, Actors' Playhouse, the St. Louis Muny, and the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. TV: "Bull" (CBS). BFA from the University of Michigan.

Jonathan Weir (Jafar) Broadway: Disney's The Lion King (Scar/Pumbaa). National tours: Jersey Boys (Gyp DeCarlo); The Lion King; Scrooge the Musical. Chicago credits: King Charles III and Twelfth Night (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); The Merry Widow (Lyric Opera Chicago); 2666, Candide, The Visit and A Christmas Carol (Goodman Theatre); Stepping Out (Steppenwolf Theatre); Days Like Today, The Liar, A Little Night Music, Arms and the Man, Misalliance (Writers Theatre); Ragtime & Camelot (Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre).

Reggie De Leon (Iago) Recent Theatre: Man of La Mancha (Sancho), La Cage (Jacob) - Sacramento Music Circus, Frozen - Live at the Hyperion (The Duke). TV: Recurring roles on "MOM" (Paul), "Young & Hungry" (Danny), "Melissa & Joey" (Wyatt). Film: "Pup Star: Season 2 (Shep). www.reggiedeleon.com

JC Montgomery (Sultan) Broadway: Shuffle Along, Big Fish, The Scottsboro Boys, The Color Purple, Parade, The Little Mermaid, The Boys From Syracuse, Thou Shalt Not, Swing!, Smokey Joe's Café, Bye Bye Birdie. Numerous TV and commercial appearances.

Zachary Bencal (Babkak) National Tour debut! Zach graduated from the Hartt School in 2013. @zbencal

Philippe Arroyo (Omar) is delighted to be touring with Aladdin! Proud Carnegie Mellon University alum. Theatre credits: Into the Woods National Tour (Jack/Steward), TUTS' In the Heights (Sonny), Adirondack Theatre Festival's Island Song (Cooper), The Wild Party directed by Matthew Gardiner. www.philippearroyo.com @philippearroyo

Mike Longo (Kassim) Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National Tours: Kinky Boots (Harry), HAIR. Off Broadway: Onan in the world premiere of Tamar of the River (Prospect Theater). Regional: Grease (Papermill Playhouse), Marius in Les Miserables (White PlainsPAC). @mikelongofoto. www.mikelongo.info.

Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie/Sultan) is ELATED to be a part of the Aladdin family! A New Yorker by way of Michigan, he was last seen at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Disney's Tarzan (Kerchak). Thank YOU to my family and friends, Irene Cabrera & DDO, Eric Woodall and Tara Rubin Casting.

Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie/Babkak) National Tour debut. He is a proud graduate of the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program.

Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan) Recently relocated to Chicago, Adam is pleased to be making his Broadway In Chicago debut. Regional credits: The Monster (Young Frankenstein), Prouvaire (Les Miserables), Berger (HAIR!), Eugene (Grease North American Tour), Smudge (Forever Plaid, Plaid Tidings) TV: "Mayday" (Discovery), "Reign" (CW).

Mary Antonini (Ensemble) Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar. Three seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival. 2016 Jeff Award recipient.

Michael Bullard (Swing, u/s Omar & Iago) From Saranac Lake, NY. West Side Story (International Tour, Papermill Playhouse) Guys & Dolls, La Cage Aux Folles (Goodspeed Opera House). B.A. Theatre Performance from Wagner College. www.michaelbullard.nyc

Michael Callahan (Swing/Dance Captain/Fight Captain) Broadway: Cinderella (Raccoon/u/s Jean-Michel) Nat'l Tour: Cinderella (Fox/u/s Jean-Michel & Pinkleton) BFA Elon. S IG: michaelcall

Bobby Daye (Ensemble) Broadway/Off-Broadway: Book of Mormon, Shrek, Color Purple, The Lion King, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Dreamgirls, Bubblu Black Girl, After Midnight, and The Wiz. More information at www.bobbydaye.com.

Lissa deGuzman (Swing) National Tour Debut! Regional: Goodspeed, MUNY, Studio Tenn. BFA: Belmont University. Proud AEA. lissadeguzman.com

Matthew deGuzman (Ensemble) Broadway/Tour: Follies; A Christmas Story, The Musical (OBC); PIPPIN. BM: Belmont University. @mathewdeguz

Olivia Donalson (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! BFA from Ithaca College, recently seen on the Disney Magic with Disney Cruise Line. @oliviadonalson

Michael Everett (Ensemble) is excited to join the cast of Aladdin! He would like to thank Disney for the opportunity, Oklahoma City University for his excellent training, and his family for believing in him.

Karlee Ferreira (Ensemble) is thrilled to be joining the Aladdin family! Credits Include; In the Heights (1st National Tour), Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, "Glee!" and "Mozart in the Jungle."

Michael Graceffa (Ensemble) National Tours: Matilda (Rudolpho), Catch Me If You Can. Regional: Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore Music Theatre, MTWichita, Maine State, Fulton Theatre... 2016 NYMF award winner (The Last Word). @insouciant_youth

Clinton Greenspan (Ensemble, u/s Aladdin) is thrilled to be joining Aladdin! Last seen on tour with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Favorite credits include: Romeo & Juliet and Dreamgirls (Dallas Theater Center) and Fiddler...Roof (Casa Manana). NYMF (2014).

Adrienne Howard (Ensemble) Broadway/NYC: Shuffle Along, Radio City Rockette. National Tour: Memphis. Boston Celtics Dancer (NBA). Bachelor of Science in Classical Ballet from Indiana University. adrienne-howard.com

Albert Jennings (Ensemble, u/s Kassim) is excited to be part of Aladdin. National Tour: MAMMA MIA! Credits: In the Heights, Buddy Holly Story, RENT, Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua (Ensemble) Broadway: Wicked, The Frogs. Tours: Mary Poppins, Flower Drum Song. Regional: How To Succeed..., The King and I, Waterfall, Aladdin, Cinderella, Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon. Film: Talking to My Mother, Generation Um.

Jason Macdonald (Ensemble) from Orlando, FL. Trained with Melissa Stokes, Alberto Alonso, and Alora Haynes. B.F.A. in Dance, B.S. in Finance from FSU & performed with Parsons Dance, Beyoncé, & Queen of the Night.

Angelina Mullins (Ensemble) Broadway: West Side Story. Tours: 1st National Spamalot, Fosse, Saturday Night Fever. TV: SMASH (Season 1 Ensemble)

Celina Nightengale (Ensemble) Credits: Rock of Ages Las Vegas, Aladdin A Musical Spectacular, Legends in Concert. LA Credits: Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert, Jason Derulo. TV: ABC's "Wicked City."

Kameron Richardson (Ensemble) is proud to make his National Tour debut. Regional work includes The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati, and Know Theatre Cincinnati.

Jaz Sealey (Ensemble) Broadway: Aladdin (Original Broadway Cast), Jesus Christ Superstar.

Other select: Dirty Dancing(Mirvish), Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (LaJolla), Evita, Twelfth Night, Kiss Me, Kate, The Misanthrope (Stratford).

Charles South (Ensemble, u/s Omar) West Side Story (West End) (International Tour): Carmen La Cubana (International Tour), King Kong, Bull Durham (NYC Labs), Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse), Fiddler on the Roof (Goodspeed Musicals). South Florida native. Hartt School grad.

Manny Stark (Ensemble) TV: "Smash" (14 episodes). Broadway: Aladdin (Kassim, New Amsterdam Theatre); On The Town (S. Uperman, Lyric Theatre); Gigi (Bonfils, Neil Simon Theatre); West Side Story (Chino, Palace Theatre). Regional: Footloose (Ren, Pittsburgh CLO); A Chorus Line (Paul, Paper Mill Playhouse). Insta: @manstarky

Annie Wallace (Ensemble) Tour: Anything Goes (Chastity/Reno u/s) Regional: A Chorus Line (Sheila), Peter Pan (Tiger Lily). Proud graduate of Texas State University. @anne_bamm

Michelle West (Ensemble) is ecstatic to be joining the Aladdin family! NY: West Side Story (Carnegie Hall), Tour: Memphis, Regional: The Prom, Legally Blonde, Hello, Dolly! Wizard of Oz. Temple Graduate. www.michellewest.net

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 17 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining well up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including The PrivateBank Theatre, the Oriental Theatre, Cadillac Palace Theatre, the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Related Articles