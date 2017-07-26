BWW Flashback: We're Thinkin' Patinkin- The Best of THE GREAT COMET's New Star!

We've got Mandy on the brain. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will make his long-awaited return to Broadway in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, starring as 'Pierre' from August 15 - September 3 only.

Although he appeared in An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkinon Broadway in November 2011/2012, and in The Last Two People On Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, starring Mandy and Taylor Mac, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman in NY in 2013 and at ART in Boston in May 2015, this will be Patinkin's first role in a Broadway musical since 2000, when he was nominated for a Tony for The Wild Party.

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

Below, we're celebrating today's news with a look back at some of our very favorite past Patinkin performances!

