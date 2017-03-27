SWEAT
Photo Coverage: SWEAT Celebrates First Official Night on Broadway with Opening Night Bows

Mar. 27, 2017  

Sweat, the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey completed its long journey and opened last night on Broadway. The cast took their triumphant bows at the end of the big night and BroadwayWorld was there to catch the event. Check out the photos below!

The full cast includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.

Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night of "Sweat" at Studio 54 on March 26, 2017 in New York City.

