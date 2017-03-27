Photo Coverage: SWEAT Celebrates First Official Night on Broadway with Opening Night Bows
Sweat, the acclaimed new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, directed by Kate Whoriskey completed its long journey and opened last night on Broadway. The cast took their triumphant bows at the end of the big night and BroadwayWorld was there to catch the event. Check out the photos below!
The full cast includes Carlo Albán (Oscar), James Colby (Stan), Khris Davis (Chris), JohAnna Day (Tracey), John Earl Jelks (Brucie), Will Pullen (Jason), Lance Coadie Williams (Evan), Michelle Wilson (Cynthia), and Alison Wright (Jessie).
With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat.
Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast board
James Colby, John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
JohAnna Day
Alison Wright
Michelle Wilson
Will Pullen
Michelle Wilson
Khris Davis
Lance Coadie Williams
James Colby, John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams
Alison Wright
John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
JohAnna Day
John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, JohAnna Day
Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis
Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day
Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis
Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day and Khris Davis during curtain call bows for the Broadway Opening Night of "Sweat" at Studio 54 on March 26, 2017 in New York City.
John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
Will Pullen
John Earl Jelks, Carlo Alban, Alison Wright, Michelle Wilson, Kate Whoriskey, Lynn Nottage, JohAnna Day, Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
Khris Davis, Lance Coadie Williams and Will Pullen
Lynn Nottage
Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night of "Sweat" at Studio 54 on March 26, 2017 in New York City.