BWW Classifieds: Apply for Your Dream Job at New York Theatre Workshop, Roundabout Theatre Company, and More!

Whether in New York, L.A., or anywhere around the globe, BroadwayWorld is your connection to the theatre's best jobs, and best of all, is is completely FREE for job posters and job seekers!

To find your dream job, check out BroadwayWorld's extensive Classified Section , and to post your open position for FREE, click here . Also, don't forget about our Equity and Non-Equity Audition Section.

Marketing Associate - New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop, one of the city's leading not-for-profit Off-Broadway theatre companies, seeks a Marketing Associate. For more than three decades, NYTW has provided a home to artists to hone their creative voice, a space for them to develop their projects and a platform to produce groundbreaking work.

The Marketing Associate serves as the primary liaison with ticketing and media vendors at this $5 million Off-Broadway theatre. Reporting to the Director of Marketing, the Marketing Associate is responsible for maintaining an exceptional understanding of NYTW's ticketing system (Spektrix) and overseeing the user experience and backend setup for all departments, including the setup of memberships, productions and performances, ticket templates, price charts, promotions, special events and custom reports.

For more info on this position, click here .

AKA NYC - Marketing Manager

AKA NYC, a full-service marketing and advertising agency specializing in Broadway and the live entertainment industry, is looking for a smart, organized, energetic candidate to join the Marketing and Promotions Department. The successful candidate will be able to devise, manage and implement promotional campaigns for multiple Broadway shows, creating relationships with existing promotional partners and developing new high-level brand partnerships.



The ideal candidate will have a minimum of four years' experience in advertising, marketing or press in the entertainment industry. S/he will need to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment and will exhibit excellent presentation and writing skills.

For more info on this position, click here .

House Manager: Steinberg Center for Theatre - Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit theatres, seeks an energetic and personable individual to join the company as the House Manager for The Steinberg Center for Theatre - which includes the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre. The House Manager will have responsibility for the overall management and upkeep of the Steinberg Center for Theatre in which Roundabout presents as many as five productions per season. This includes the management of staff and building operations, monitoring and maintaining the facilities in terms of daily operations, safety, compliance with federal and state law, as well as ensuring superior service to our audience and artistic staff.

The qualified candidate will have a Bachelor's degree in theatre/arts administration plus five years of directly related professional experience or a combination of education and experience. They will also have experience leading and developing staff as well as familiarity and experience working with a union house staff - particularly Local One.

For more info on this position, click here .

Accounts Payable/Receivable Finance Associate - Second Stage Theatre

Experience and Skills: Finance Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management preferred. Ideal candidate will have at least 2-4 years of experience working in a similarly sized institution, processing Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable Payable functions. Must be proficient in Excel and have a high level of detail and accuracy.



Reporting to the Controller, this position will be responsible for processing of Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable functions. This is a time of transition for one of New York's leading off-Broadway theaters and this position needs someone with strong organizational and operational skills to help implement and streamline new systems in advance of the opening of their Broadway theater.

For more info on this position, click here .

You can also see open positions at Primary Stages, Center Theatre Group, Irish Repertory Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Broadway Asia International, and MORE !

Related Articles