BWW Classifieds: Apply for Your Dream Job at MTC, Serino Coyne, and More!

Summer Theatre Management Internships - Manhattan Theatre Club

The Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program is an intensive internship that provides a unique opportunity to learn about producing not-for-profit theatre both on and off-Broadway. The internship is designed to be a springboard to full-time employment.

To that end, interns are assigned projects and responsibilities that are vital to the day-to-day running of the company. Additionally, interns' relationships with their supervisor ensure that they are not only gaining valuable skills, but also receiving support and feedback.

Summer internships are available in Artistic, Business, Casting, Company Management, Development-Individual Giving, Development-Institutional Giving, Development-Special Events, Literary, Marketing, Production Management, and StarGate Theatre.

General Management and Production Management Internships - Atlantic Theater Company

The Atlantic Theater Company invites multiple internships throughout the season in every aspect of the organization's operations. Internships are unpaid and generally held by undergraduate and graduate students, or recent college graduates.

All internships provide the intern with the opportunity to get to know not only his or her department head, but the entire Atlantic staff as well as various theater artists. Each semester, we introduce more seminars, observing opportunities, and excursions into the larger New York Theater community. Every internship involves some "grunt work" and errand running. We look for interns who will challenge us to constantly make the program better and more comprehensive

Digital Media Planner/Buyer - Serino Coyne

If you have digital media experience, LOVE all things digital/media, you're enthusiastic, collaborative and a detail-oriented individual, we would like to meet you and explore the possibility of joining our media department in planning the day to day management of our online media campaigns, as a Digital Media Planner/Buyer.



Serino Coyne LLC is a dynamic, full-service advertising and marketing agency specializing in entertainment and theatre-related accounts. We are part of Omnicom Group Inc., a leading global communications company.

Development Associate - Theaterworks USA

The Development Associate is an important member of the Development team, providing strategic assistance with individual donors, undertaking institutional grant prospect research, and overseeing special events logistics. Under the direction of the Director of Development, the Development Associate will bring an in-depth understanding of individual fundraising, be comfortable creating and implementing strategic goals for donor management and cultivation, have experience creating exciting and well-executed events, and have an interest in donor research projects.

Casting Intern - Stewart/Whitley

STEWART/WHITLEY is seeking a full-time casting intern to begin ASAP. Must be available to interview in the next few days.

Looking for smart, pleasant, motivated individuals with terrific organizational, problem-solving skills, and initiative. The ideal candidate wants to learn about all aspects of theatrical casting from the ground up and will bring a positive attitude into the office and the casting room.

Responsibilities include preparing audition sessions, contact with agents, managers, and other theatrical professionals, answering phones, various research etc. The intern will also work directly with the casting team reviewing agent submissions, creating idea lists, preparing audition sessions, and assisting in the auditions.

