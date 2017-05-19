BURN ALL NIGHT, a New Musical by Andy Mientus, Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses, Will Play the ART This Fall

According to an Equity casting notice, the American Repertory Theater will soon present Burn All Night- a new musical with a book and lyrics by Andy Mientus and music by Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses. The production, directed by Jenny Koons, will open on August 24.



Selections from Burn All Night (previously titled Manhattan Kids) were performed at Feinstein's/54 Below last summer. BroadwayWorld's Casey Mink writes:

"Those titular Manhattan Kids are not your singing Matildas, or even the idealistic bohemians at the center of Rent. These youngsters are a much more perilous subset, entrenched in New York's urban nightlife, establishing the rhythm of their heartbeats at warehouse parties and drug-laden clubs more frequently depicted in premium cable dramas than in musical theatre. "



Click here to read BroadwayWorld's review of Manhattan Kids.

Related Articles