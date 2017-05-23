BANDSTAND to Launch 'Band Together' Veteran Project with Talkback, Fleet Week Show

The producers of Bandstand have launched "Band Together-The Broadway Veteran Project," a sponsorship program allowing United States military veterans access to sponsored tickets to the brand new musical directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.

"Band Together-The Broadway Veteran Project," encourages individuals and organizations to sponsor tickets for veterans to see Bandstand by making a tax-deductible donation through Got Your 6, a non-profit that highlights projects that portray narratives about military personnel and their families accurately and responsibly. Bandstand is the first Broadway production to be 6 Certified by Got Your 6.

To kick off the project, TV personality Diana Falzone will lead a talkback following the performance tomorrow, May 24 at 8pm, where the first participants of the program will be in attendance. In addition, Bandstand cast members will perform at The Intrepid on Sunday, May 28 at 12pm as part of Fleet Week.

To make a tax deductible donation as part of "Band Together-The Broadway Veteran Project," visit gotyour6.org/donate and note that you are donating in honor of "Bandstand tickets." Got Your 6 is a campaign of Be The Change, Inc.-a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization under federal tax guidelines. Donations made to Got Your 6 are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Bandstand is now in performances at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street), starring Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alex Bender (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).

From Andy Blankenbuehler, the Tony Award-winning choreographer of Hamilton and Broadway's hottest new director-choreographer, comes Bandstand-the new musical that explodes with the most high-octane, heart-stopping and best dancing on stage today.

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

The Bandstand ensemble features Mary Callanan (Mamma Mia!), Max Clayton (Something Rotten!), Patrick Connaghan (Broadway debut), Matt Cusack (One Man Two Guvnors), Andrea Dotto (Broadway debut), Marc A. Heitzman (Broadway debut), Ryan Kasprzak (Broadway debut), Andrew Leggieri (Broadway debut), Erica Mansfield (Finding Neverland), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Drew McVety (The Front Page), Kevyn Morrow (The Color Purple), Jessica Lea Patty (Evita), Becca Petersen (Broadway debut) , Keven Quillon (Shrek), Jonathan Shew (Broadway debut), Ryan VanDenBoom (Something Rotten!), Jaime Verazin (Finding Neverland), Mindy Wallace (An American in Paris) and Kevin Worley (On the Town).

The award winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg (Sound Design), 2017 Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator, Music Supervisor and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Musical Director and Conductor), Mark Stuart (Associate Choreographer) and makeup, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova.

Bandstand played a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall.

Bandstand is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Tom Kirdahy, Roger Horchow, Peter Stern, Michael Palitz, Jane Dubin, David Lyons, Sarah Perot, James L. Nederlander, James & Catherine Berges, Darren DeVerna & Jere Harris, Jeff & Ellen Adler, Nancy & Randy Best, Deep End Productions, Patty Baker, Terry D. Loftis/Scott D. Huffman, Independent Presenters Network/Charles & Lisa Siegel, Rosie Gunther McCooe/J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Roy Putrino/Heather Shields, Diane & John Kalishman/Alison & John Ferring and The Shubert Organization in association with Paper Mill Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Related Articles