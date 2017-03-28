As If! CLUELESS Jukebox Musical Gets Another NYC Lab

As if... we can wait any longer! Amy Heckerling's jukebox musical adaptation of the hit '90s film CLUELESS is getting another developmental lab in New York City, according to an Actors' Equity casting notice. The workshop will run July 5 - July 27, 2017.

Last spring, Heckerling described the show to MTV, saying, "It's as if the '90s was one year, and we're taking songs from the '90s and playing with the lyrics to make them tell the story."

A previous reading featured BRING IT ON's Taylor Louderman, HEATHERS' Dave Thomas Brown, SMASH star Welsey Taylor, and Wallace Shawn, returning to his role from the original movie. The new lab is looking for actors to play the lead role of Cher, as well as Dionne, Murray, Tai, Travis, and Josh.

Per the audition notice, the official description of CLUELESS: THE MUSICAL reads: "Based on the beloved 90's hit film, 'Clueless' follows the adventures Beverly Hills teenager, Cher, a big-hearted girl who is determined to make everyone's life as happy as her own, whether they want it or not. Based on the Jane Austen novel, 'Emma,' filtered through 'Bye Bye Birdie,' 'Clueless' is a jukebox musical celebrating the new nostalgia for nineties hit songs."

ROCK OF AGES stage director Kristin Hanggi will helm the adaptation when it comes to fruition, with Dodger Theatricals, behind mega-successes JERSEY BOYS and the original production of INTO THE WOODS, producing. The lab will feature choreography by Kelly Devine, with music supervisor Ethan Popp.

Released in 1995 and having just celebrated its 20th anniversary, the Clueless movie stars Alicia Silverstone in the lead role, with Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd and Brittany Murphy. The film is set in the town of Beverly Hills and was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and produced by Scott Rudin. The film spun off a television sitcom and a series of books. The project became a surprise sleeper hit of 1995, grossing well over $11 million on its opening weekend #2 behind Apollo 13, and it eventually grossed $55 million during its theatrical run. It was the 32nd highest-grossing film of 1995 and brought the then-largely-unknown actress Alicia Silverstone to international attention. It also developed a strong cult following after its release.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles