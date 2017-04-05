Arielle Jacobs to Tell Her Life Story in A LEAP IN THE DARK at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Arielle Jacobs in her debut one-woman-show "A Leap in the Dark" on April 9th & 30th.

Told through the story of her life, from growing up in a small farm town to becoming a full-blown Broadway Star, Arielle tells the stories of her struggles & triumphs along to way, in an attempt to answer the question: "How do any of us get from where we started, to where we're going?" Honest, funny, heartbreaking, inspiring, and featuring stories and songs from throughout her life, including her starring roles in In The Heights, Wicked, and Aladdin, "A Leap in the Dark" is not to be missed.

"A Leap in the Dark," starring Arielle Jacobs, features direction by JJ Caruncho, music direction by Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812), and will feature special guest Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton, Miss Saigon). Musicians include Jonny Morrow (Bass), Joe Nero (Drums), and Adam Kornreich (Guitar).

Arielle Jacobs in "A Leap in the Dark" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 9th & 30th at 9:30 There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Arielle made her Broadway debut in the final company of In The Heights, across from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, as Nina Rosario, and was also seen as Nessarose in the Broadway mega-hit Wicked. She recently returned from originating the role of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Australian production of the Broadway musical ALADDIN. She also starred in the original National Tours of both In the Heights (as Nina Rosario) and Disney's High School Musical (as Gabriella Montez). Arielle has starred in two world-premiere Off-Broadway shows by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and director Nilo Cruz; the play Sotto Voce and the one-woman musical Farhad or the Secret of Being. Regionally, she has starred as The Bakers Wife in Into The Woods opposite Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as The Witch, Mimi in RENT (Directed by Hamilton's Lexi Lawson), and as Julia in Two Gentleman of Verona opposite 2-time Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesus and Javier Munoz (currently starring as Alexander Hamilton in Broadway's Hamilton). She has performed with symphonies in concert halls and stadiums around the world, with music legend Chaka Khan, and recently sang on tour with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

