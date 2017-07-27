American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala to Celebrate Iconic Musicals from SHOW BOAT to HAMILTON

The American Theatre Wing has announced that it will celebrate 100 years of supporting strong and fearless voices in American Theatre at its annual Gala, to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street).

The Centennial Gala will celebrate iconic moments in American musical theatre over the past 100 years, from Show Boat to Hamilton. Performers and presenters will be announced shortly. CeCe Black, Nicole Eisenberg, Anki Leeds, Marva A. Smalls, and Nadine Wong will serve as Gala Chairs.

"We will not only look at the past 100 years, but also ahead as we dedicate our energy and resources to making sure the next generation is on the stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing. "I look forward to toasting our unique history and promising future - a future in which American Theatre continues to play a leading role in shaping our nation's history. This is an event that is not to be missed."

The funds raised at the Gala will provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future.

One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes - all women of the theatre - came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wing remains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.

The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.

Visitors to AmericanTheatreWing.org can gain inspiration and insight into the artistic process through the Wing's extensive media collection, and learn more about its programming for students, aspiring and working professionals, and audiences. Follow the Wing on Twitter and Instagram @TheWing, and on Facebook.com/TheAmericanTheatreWing.

The evening includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. For tickets and more information, contact Jeremiah Hernandez by calling 212.765.0606 or emailing gala@thewing.org.

