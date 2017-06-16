American Theatre Wing, MTC, City Center and More Among NEA's Second Round of Grantees for 2017

More funding is reaching theaters across the country as the National Endowment for the Arts announces its second round of grants for FY 2017.

The NEA is awarding 133 grants totaling $3.96 million to support theater and musical theater projects. Combined with grants in the first round of FY 2017 funding announced in December, the year-to-date total for the NEA's investment in theater is 279 grants and $7.465 million.

Examples of projects supported in this round are the Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture and the Environment in Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia that will receive a $10,000 grant to support the site-specific, outdoor production of "Cabaret," and a $10,000 grant to Music Theatre of Wichita in Kansas to support both the production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" plus the inaugural Festival of Summer Musicals.

Also among the grantees are Lincoln Center, NPR, La MaMa, The Metropolitan Opera, Sundance Institute, Ars Nova, New York Public Library, American Theatre Wing, Center Theatre Group, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, TCG, TDF, York Theatre Company and more.

For the complete theater grant list, click here.

