All TKTS Booths Open Today; Discounts Up to 50% Off!

Theatre Development Fund (TDF), the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, announces that all of its TKTS Discount Ticket Booths will be open and maintain their regular hours throughout today's storm.

The main TKTS Booth in Times Square (47th Street and Broadway) and the satellite booths at the South Street Seaport (corner of Front and John Streets), Downtown Brooklyn (in 1 MetroTech Plaza) and the new indoor booth at Lincoln Center (Rubenstein Atrium on Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets) will offer discounts of up to 50% off Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (also Lincoln Center performances at the Lincoln Center booth).

At the Times Square booth, which will be open from 2pm to 8pm, discount tickets will be sold to Broadway and Off Broadway shows for tonight's performances; and at the satellite booths (South Street and Brooklyn. open 11am - 6pm; and Lincoln Center 12noon- 7pm) tickets to tonight's performances as well as for tomorrow's (Wednesday's) matinee performances will be sold.

For exact hours and locations go to www.tdf.org/nyc/8/Locations--Hours--TKTS-Discount-Broadway-Ticket-Booths.

To see what show are on sale at the TKTS Discount Booths in real time, download the free TKTS App or go to www.tdf.org/tktslive.

