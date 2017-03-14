NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

All TKTS Booths Open Today; Discounts Up to 50% Off!

Mar. 14, 2017  
All TKTS Booths Open Today; Discounts Up to 50% Off!Theatre Development Fund (TDF), the not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, announces that all of its TKTS Discount Ticket Booths will be open and maintain their regular hours throughout today's storm.

The main TKTS Booth in Times Square (47th Street and Broadway) and the satellite booths at the South Street Seaport (corner of Front and John Streets), Downtown Brooklyn (in 1 MetroTech Plaza) and the new indoor booth at Lincoln Center (Rubenstein Atrium on Broadway between 62nd and 63rd Streets) will offer discounts of up to 50% off Broadway and Off-Broadway shows (also Lincoln Center performances at the Lincoln Center booth).

At the Times Square booth, which will be open from 2pm to 8pm, discount tickets will be sold to Broadway and Off Broadway shows for tonight's performances; and at the satellite booths (South Street and Brooklyn. open 11am - 6pm; and Lincoln Center 12noon- 7pm) tickets to tonight's performances as well as for tomorrow's (Wednesday's) matinee performances will be sold.

For exact hours and locations go to www.tdf.org/nyc/8/Locations--Hours--TKTS-Discount-Broadway-Ticket-Booths.

To see what show are on sale at the TKTS Discount Booths in real time, download the free TKTS App or go to www.tdf.org/tktslive.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer Perform 'Last Night of the World' on 'Today'
  • Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest
  • Morning Update: All Broadway Shows Currently On; MTA Suspends Above Ground and Express Service; Telecharge Offering Exchanges
  • Photo Flash: The Heat is on in Saigon (and Across the rest of NYC), AVENUE Q Reminds Us Trump is Just for Now, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • LISTEN: Celine Dion Performs 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • HAMILTON Officially Kicks Off Tour in San Francisco

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com