Algonquin Theater Productions to Present Two Readings for New Musical THE PAPARAZZI Next Month

Sex!! Scandal!! Celebrity!! The Paparazzi is coming to Broadway!!



No, not that paparazzi, although no doubt they will be present, too. The Paparazzi is the original new musical by Algonquin Theater Productions, bursting its way to Broadway in 2018.

It's the musical that shines a spotlight on the people who shine the spotlight on celebrities. A story torn right out of todays headlines, of an industry gone mad, where words like 'facts' and 'truth' are less important than 'speed' and 'headlines'; where personal privacy is a thing of the past and no one's secrets are safe.

With music and lyrics by Al Tapper (Sessions, imPerfect Chemistry, National Pastime) and a book by Tony Sportiello (Second Chance, The Bet, LOL), The Paparazzi will have two pubic readings on September 22nd at the Davenport Theatre, 354 West 45th Street. It will be directed by Sportiello, music direction by David Wolfson, and feature a stellar cast of Broadway and Off Broadway performers.

Since 2004 Algonquin Theater Productions has been one of the most successful producers of Off Broadway musicals in New York, entertaining thousands of audience members and employing hundreds of actors, musicians, directors, writers and crew. Their first musical Sessions ran for more than 300 Off Broadway performances and National Pastime has played in New York, Washington, Phoenix, Austin, Scranton, Bucks County Playhouse, and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Related Articles