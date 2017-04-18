Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp to Be Part of High School Production of RENT

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp are returning to their roots and will make a one-night-only appearance in conjunction with Batavia High School's production of RENT.

According to the Kane County Chronicle, on April 29 Pascal and Rapp will perform their cabaret show "Acoustically Speaking: 20 Years of Friendship" following the high school's RENT performance, and will welcome the students on stage for a once in a lifetime experience at the end of the night.

Tickets to the special performance with Rapp and Pascal cost $30 to $42, and are available online at BataviaFineArtsCentre.org and at the box office by calling 630-937-8930. Tickets for performances at 7:30 p.m. April 27 and 28 and at 2 p.m. April 30 cost $10 to $16.

Director Dominic Cattero said of the evening, "This will be an incredible experience for students to have two of the original Broadway performers take part in this journey with us, and to be able to experience the stage with them is going to be something that most people in their professional life would only dream of."

