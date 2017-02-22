Actors' Equity Association Issues Statement on Resignation of Vice President Paige Price

Yesterday, Paige Price announced that she will resign as the First Vice President of Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union that represents all professional stage actors and stage managers, effective March 31, 2017. Ms. Price announced that she will take the helm of the Philadelphia Theatre Company as its Producing Artistic Director.

A dedicated union member and leader as well as fierce advocate for actors and stage managers across the country, Ms. Price served as the union's First Vice President from October 2006 until present, and she was the union's Acting President between 2009 and 2010. Additionally, Ms. Price was active as a Principal Councillor in Equity's Eastern Region from May 2001 through Oct. 2007. A well-known face across the union and at the bargaining table, Ms. Price has served on countless committees and negotiating teams throughout her tenure. The work that she has done for the union on behalf of members has improved the lives of Equity members everywhere.

Equity President Kate Shindle said, "Paige has dedicated nearly two decades to serving this union, and has worked tirelessly on behalf of our members across the country in positions ranging from committee member to Acting President. We are excited about her new gig, but also sorry to lose her. Equity can fill the leadership positions that she has held here, but it will be impossible to replace Paige Price."

The position of First Vice President will be filled as part of Equity's 2017 election season.

