AUGUST WILSON'S JITNEY Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play

Jun. 11, 2017  

AUGUST WILSON'S JITNEY Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a PlayAUGUST WILSON'S JITNEY has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Only one of the plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's masterful The American Century Cycle has never been seen on Broadway- until now. The production also received nominations for Featured Actor (John Douglas Thompson), Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design and Direction (Ruben Santiago-Hudson.) Watch video highlights below!

Set in the early 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss' son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last.

MTC has a long history of co-producing works by this legendary playwright: King Hedley II, Seven Guitars and The Piano Lesson, and is proud to produce this Broadway debut. Directing is Ruben Santiago-Hudson, one of Wilson's finest interpreters.


