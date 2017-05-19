98 Degrees' Drew Lachey to Star in Reading of New Musical BULLDOZER

Karen Carpenter directs 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey in upcoming readings of BULLDOZER on Monday, May 22 at 12:30 and 6:15.

BULLDOZER tells the story of Robert Moses - a man who literally shaped New York through his control of its park system, streets, bridges and tunnels.

Drew Lachey is joined by Dave Thomas Brown, Tessa Grady, Ryan Knowles and Shorey Walker.

"There could not be a more timely tale," explains director Karen Carpenter. "Moses single-handedly sold the soul of NYC to the automobile, building by decree, transcending local politics, unseen omnipotent, running roughshod over the common man - building highways at the expense of people and neighborhoods and mass transit."

BULLDOZER has a book by Peter Galperin and Scot Kadin (based on a concept by Peter Galeprin). Music and lyrics are by Peter Galperin.

For more information or to RSVP, e-mail BULLDOZER@theatrical.ag. Please note there will be no admittance without written confirmation.


