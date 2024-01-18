Performances run February 22 – March 10.
POPULAR
The Full Monty comes to the Forum Theatre next month. Performances run February 22 – March 10.
Book By Terrance McNally
Music & Lyrics by David Yazbek
Six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York have no cash and no prospects. Inspired by the Chippendale Dancers, they set out to make some quick cash by showing off their “real man” bodies in their own stripper act. The Full Monty is a story full of heart with a Father who fights to win back the love of his son.
Will these lovable misfits really pull it off? Will they have the courage to “let it go”? With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must-see and audience favorite.
Videos
|The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
|CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
|Mean Girls
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
|Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
McCain Auditorium (1/31-1/31)
|Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
|Come From Away
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
|On Your Feet
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
|Oliver
Family Community Theater (2/15-2/18)
|THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
|Dead Man's Cell Phone
Theatre Lawrence (1/19-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You