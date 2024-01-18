The Full Monty comes to the Forum Theatre next month. Performances run February 22 – March 10.

Book By Terrance McNally

Music & Lyrics by David Yazbek

Six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York have no cash and no prospects. Inspired by the Chippendale Dancers, they set out to make some quick cash by showing off their “real man” bodies in their own stripper act. The Full Monty is a story full of heart with a Father who fights to win back the love of his son.

Will these lovable misfits really pull it off? Will they have the courage to “let it go”? With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must-see and audience favorite.