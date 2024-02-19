Stayin’ Alive: The Bee Gees comes to the Forum Theatre in May. Performances will take place May 25 @ 8:00 pm and May 26 @ 8:00 pm.

Get ready for some “Jive Talkin” with Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibbs, the trio of brothers who ushered in the era of disco. With over 220 million records sold worldwide, they are among the best-selling music artists of all time, as well as the most successful trio in the history of contemporary music.

Only Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Garth Brooks and Paul McCartney have outsold the Bee Gees. The group wrote all their own original material, as well as writing and producing several major hits for other artists, and are regarded as one of the most important and influential acts in pop-music history.