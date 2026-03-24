Previews: SWEAT at ICT Rep At Oliver Place

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ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) closes its 2025-26 season with SWEAT, the Pulitzer Prize winning play by Lynn Nottage. The play opens Friday, March 27 at The Oliver Place, 2512 N. Oliver in Wichita.

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, SWEAT tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.

The ensemble cast includes Hunter Bartholomew as Jason, Kate Compton as Tracey, Jeneé Jenkins Saffold as Cynthia, Chris Maslen as Stan, Nilo Reynoso as Oscar, Eddie Spurlock as Evan, David Williams as Brucie, and Torey Wilson as Chris.

The play is directed by ICTRep artistic director Julie Longhofer. Lighting design is by Coleman Adams, sound design is by Kirk Longhofer, scenic and video design is by Julie & Stan Longhofer, and makeup design is by Abbey Renee Evans. Fight choreography is by Joseph T. Urick and Lily Vetter serves as stage manager.

Performances run from Friday March 27 through Sunday April 5 (two weekends). Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. General admission tickets start at $35, with discounts available for seniors, veterans, students and those 30-years old and under; ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ictrep.org/sweat2026.

SWEAT is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow us on the web (https://ictrep.org), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep), Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep). ICTRep: Dramatically Good!