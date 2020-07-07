You Can Now Buy 'The Show Must Go On!' Items Featuring West End Musical Logos to Raise Funds for Acting for Others & More

The Theatre Support Fund + has designed face masks, t-shirts, magnets, posters and more featuring the logos of iconic West End musicals to raise funds for Acting for Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Their website states:

"This has caused huge disruptions to the lives of thousands of people working in the theatre industry across the UK. Actors, Directors, Designers, Stage Managers, Lighting, Sound and Video Teams, Wardrobe and Wigs Teams, Stage Crews, Production Managers Props and Costume Supervisors, Front of House Staff, Box Office Staff, Stage Door Keepers... The list goes on and on.

We have set up the `Theatre Support Fund+' as a way to make some money for these 3 important charities."

For more information and to purchase items visit: https://theatresupportfund.co.uk/

