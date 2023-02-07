Wilton's Music Hall Announces Summer Season For 2023

Following a stellar start to 2023, Wilton's Music Hall are continuing to bring a vibrant programme to its iconic venue for a spectacular 2023 summer season. Bringing a wealth of productions from the pinnacle of theatrical delights, Wilton's is sure to have a show for everyone to enjoy.

Regan De Wynter Williams brings one of their iconic all-male productions, Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado [7 June- 1 July]. Director, Sasha Regan, inspired by her time performing single-sex productions at school, Regan has previously brought all-male productions of H.M.S Pinafore and The Pirates of Penzance to Wilton's with huge acclaim. The Mikado is set in a far-off land called Titipu, with flirting banned on pain of death and poking fun at British institutions throughout, this uniquely humorous show is sure to delight.

There is more extraordinary opera in the schedule, starting with Opera della Luna's Sweeney Todd - The Victorian Melodrama [25-29 April] which brings a gothic allure to the Fiend of Fleet Street with this new operatic production including a 10-strong orchestra. Followed by National Opera Studio and Opera North who present Cautionary Tales [2-3 May] breathing fresh life into opera with contemporary scenes covering climate change, gender identity and animal rights from some of the most celebrated contemporary operatic composers. You can also take part in a side-splitting murder mystery spoof, featuring every single Gilbert and Sullivan opera in 75 minutes of madcap tomfoolery in Express G&S [15-18 August].

The show finishing the summer season with thirty-five 5-star reviews is I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical [29 August- 9 September]. Experience what British Theatre called 'flawless' and reveals everything you want to know about musical theatre and those who love it- on both sides of the curtain! Book, music and Lyrics by Alexander S. Bermange.

Music plays a big part in the Wilton's Music Hall this season and sees the return of Liza Pullman, bringing her own spin to the life and songs of Streisand in Liza Pullman Sings Streisand [4 May] including new arrangements of Barbara's well-known classics. The Swingles Vocal Weekender [5 and 6 May] offers two days of exceptional music from 5-time Grammy winning group The Swingles. The weekend highlights include workshops, interactive events, pop-up performances, and the first outing of their new show Theatreland. OneTrackMinds [12 April] returns with another vibrant selection of writers, thinkers and musicians, each presenting a thought-provoking story about a song that has changed their life and the five piece shanty-folk band The Salts return with a rousing night of Songs from the Sea [13 April].

The Players' Theatre Magnificent Music Hall [16 May] brings a spectacular night of music hall set in 1890's England, with a line-up of artists who have all appeared on the BBC's The Good Old Days, including the Wilton's regular and truly spectacular Tom Carradine. Ida, 'The People's Pensioner' will electrify with hip-hop numbers at her hilarious urban RnB night. If you're a fan of popular music from Jessie Matthews to Stormzy, or from Marie Lloyd to Meghan Thee Stallion, or just want to celebrate surviving, then come and party with Ida Bar: Not Dead [24 May and 12 July].

Camille O'Sullivan returns to Wilton's with her concert Dreaming [30 May-3 June]. Having sold out iconic venues such as The Sydney Opera House and The Roundhouse, Camille will treat audiences to an intimate evening of storytelling in song from artists such as Radiohead to David Bowie. A 5-star performance according to The Mail on Sunday, don't miss what The Telegraph voted one of the top 25 performances ever on Later With Jools Holland. Iconic drag legend Miss Hope Springs [19-20 May} plays the piano and sings an array of acclaimed all original numbers from her repertoire telling scandalous stories from her 'Ritz to the pits' life in London, Paris, and...Dungeness.

Amy Key and Sorana Santos will discuss their life-long relationship with the lyrics of Joni Mitchell in Rules to Live By; Joni Mitchell and Poetry [22 May]. The best of UK cabaret comes together in Ashes to Ashes [19-20 July] to celebrate the late, great, David Bowie, with all proceeds going to Cabaret Vs Cancer charity.

Journey in movement from Sumatra to Papua with traditional Indonesian dance and ritual in Kabaret Nusantara [27 July]. Infused with the contemporary joy of burlesque, the show brings the richness of multiple types of Indonesian dances together and is the first of its kind performed in London with a company of world class Indonesian dancers. All new and inventive dance theatre experience Fray [24-26 July] introduces a dance experience between two brothers united by their love of hip-hop, including original music and large screen visuals. Take part in a night of sizzling dance at Swinging At Wilton's [23 May] with the Jive Aces and Swing Patrol getting the whole audience on their feet. Be enthralled by Impermance's VENUS [17-18 May], with a quadruple bill of new dance pieces Feral, Cosmic Yogurt, Enemy of the Stars and Venus. Martin, Bisi and Friends [7 July] cabaret concert will celebrate the life and activism of Bisi Alimi, 'angelic troublemaker', with pop, jazz, showtunes and performances from the London Gay Men's Chorus, with proceeds going to a foundation supporting LGBT people in Nigeria. The high energy 9-piece Trinity Vogue's All Girl Swing Band [13-14 July] will be mashing up 20's and 80's songs, with Josephine Shaker the tap-dancing cabaret clown making an appearance.

Wilton's also has a wealth of theatre in the summer season. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Dylan Thomas' masterpiece Under Milk Wood [9-13 May] and Olivier award-winning Guy Masterson brings his spectacular version to Wilton's. With Masterson inspired by his uncle Richard Burton to act, he has played this part more than 3000 times over 30 years, a performance named the 'ultimate rendition' of the play by Time Out. The highly acclaimed Yippee Ki Yay [18-22 April], a joyfully funny retelling of the classic film Die Hard from Fringe First winner Richard Marsh. Marsh is a London poetry slam champion, and after rave reviews from its premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, the show heads out on a UK tour before coming to Wilton's. Heralding the summer season at Wilton's is The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck [11-15 April] to delight children and parents alike with their charming introduction to the world of classical music through song, storytelling and an interactive orchestra. A sweet treat for families over the Easter break. Martin Parr directs a new spin on Twelfth Night [10-11 July], with Shakespeare's songs set to original music.

Wilton's is the perfect place to be transported to a bygone era with silent movie nights provided by Lucky Dog Picturehouse. They are delighted to bring together a 100th anniversary celebration of Harold Lloyd's Safety Last! Accompanied with a live score. The rest of the line-up this year brings more variety than ever and includes The Silent Comedies of Harold Lloyd [3-4 July] with Live Score, Speedy (1929) plus shorts [3 July], The Freshman (1925) plus shorts [4 July], The Navigator (1924) [2 August], Seven Chance (1925) plus comedy short [3 August], Battling Butler (1926) plus comedy short [4 August].