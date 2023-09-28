West End and South African Theatre Team Up For a Musical Event at Artscape Opera House

The FTL Foundation will assemble London’s West End and South African musical theatre Stars to take to the Artscape Opera House for a 2-hour Musical Theatre Event that will leave you breathless, while supporting a constellation of charities tackling some of the toughest challenges in South African communities.

This musical extravaganza will run from 17 to 21 April 2024.

Bookings will open on Wednesday 25 October 2023.

For 5 nights only, audiences can experience the transcendent power of some of musical theatre’s best loved shows. Top talent from London’s West End and South African musical theatre come together on Cape Town’s iconic Artscape Opera House stage to perform songs from shows including “Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Miserables”, “West Side Story”, “Company” and many more, with the exquisite on-stage accompaniment by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

“I am delighted to be venturing back onto the utterly magnificent Opera House Stage in April with our offering of FINDING THE LIGHT – the perfect venue and partner for what is set to be an easily accessible, world-class musical theatre event for the entire family. I have very fond memories of my previous outing there which was The Fugard’s West Side Story, and I cannot wait to get back,” says Daniel Galloway, who is producing the event alongside Jessica Ross, who is based in London.

“Musical expression is a fundamental and vital channel through which we make sense of, and cope with, life. We are tremendously excited to channel the support of music lovers, performers, and philanthropists in a celebration of our humanity, and in support of organisations who are at the forefront of grassroots change in South Africa” says Jessica Ross – the co-founder of the Finding The Light Foundation.

Accompanied by the full Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, the evening promises a visual and auditory kaleidoscope in celebration of our humanity and search for the light.

Original visual elements and musical scoring link a programme of exceptional vocal performances and bring the best of the world’s musical theatre stages to Cape Town.

100% of proceeds go to charities working to transform the lives of South Africa’s underprivileged youth, including addressing the immensely limiting impact of violence and trauma.

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder (Musical Director) joins up once again with Producer Daniel Galloway – who together for The Fugard Theatre worked on Musicals such as The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl, West Side Story, King Kong and Kinky Boots - alongside Jessica Ross and David Habbin (Creative Director) – to bring audiences in Cape Town a wonderful evening out, among the stars.



The production cast and partner charities will be announced shortly, and tickets will be available from 25 October 2023 onwards. Early Bird Pricing will be available until 31 January 2024.