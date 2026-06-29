West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Honor of Dame Penelope Keith

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Following the passing of beloved actress Dame Penelope Keith, West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday 1 July in her memory.

Dame Penelope began her acting career in repertory theatre and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963. She went on to win the 1976 Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance for the play Donkeys' Years.

She became a household name playing Margo Leadbetter in the sitcom The Good Life, and continued to appear on stage throughout her career. Among many classic theatrical roles, she played Lady Bracknell in the 2008 West End production of The Importance of Being Earnest and in 2022 lead a touring production of Two Cigarettes in the Dark, voicing her determination to bring the play to audiences across the country after the challenges faced by regional theatres in the pandemic.

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said, “We are proud to come together as an industry and honour the life and extraordinarily prolific career of Dame Penelope Keith, who will undoubtedly be remembered for many years to come as one of this country's most venerated actors. We offer condolences to her loved ones and all who knew her.”

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