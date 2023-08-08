West End Theatres Will Dim Lights To Honour Michael Boyd

Following the sad news of the passing of Michael Boyd, West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes in his memory at 7pm on Tuesday 8 August. Michael was an incredibly respected force within the industry and will be remembered for his visionary tenure as Artistic Director of the RSC between 2002 – 2012.

Claire Walker, Co-Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said, “The theatre world is a smaller place without Michael Boyd. With heavy hearts, we pay tribute to his immense talent and commitment to theatre. Our deepest condolences are with his loved ones, and we are proud to celebrate his legacy.”

Last week, BroadwayWorld reported that Boyd died from cancer. His career took him from training in Moscow to artistic directorships at the Tron Theatre Glasgow [1985-96] and the Royal Shakespeare Company, after joining as an Associate Director in 1996.

