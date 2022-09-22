Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Stars Will Come Together For WEST END MUSICAL HALLOWEEN

The event is on Monday 31 October 2022, 7.30pm.

Sep. 22, 2022  
This Halloween the West End's number one concert series has a ghoulishly good evening in store for musical theatre lovers!

The biggest stars of the West End will be haunting audiences with the scariest songs of musical theatre for one night only at West End Musical Halloween. This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza is brought to you by the award-winning producers (Black British Theatre Awards, Best Producer 2021 and Best Musical Production 2021) of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Christmas and West End Musical Love Songs.

The all-star line-up includes Courtney Bowman (Legally Blonde), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking about Jamie), Shanay Holmes (Get Up Stand Up), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers), Jordan Shaw (Les Miserables) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl) with many more treats in store...

Shanay Holmes comments, Musical theatre and Halloween, what's not to love! This is going to be a frightfully fun evening and fancy dress is most definitely encouraged!

The set list is a closely guarded secret, but the show will feature some of the spookiest moments from your favourite musicals. Expect freakishly fun show tunes from the darker side of musicals such as Sweeney Todd, Little Shop Of Horrors, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Phantom Of The Opera, Thriller, Beetlejuice and cult classics such as Jekyll & Hyde, The Addams Family, Carrie and Bat Boy!

Get ready to sing and dance along and for a host of tricks and treats at this spooktacular concert! It's going to be a scream!


