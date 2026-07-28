West End Flea Market Raises Over £134,000 for Acting for Others

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Over £134,000 has been raised for Acting for Others at this year's West End Flea Market held on Saturday 25th July at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden. Now in its sixth year, this record-breaking amount marks the event's most successful year to date.

Billy Differ, Co-Chair and Trustee of Acting for Others, said: “We are so thrilled to have raised a record-breaking amount for Acting for Others, an exceptional charity supporting people across the industry, at this year's West End Flea Market. It was a joyful event celebrating the very best West End shows, and we were pleased to welcome hundreds of theatre fans, as well as some of the biggest names in theatre.”

Top West End shows set up uniquely designed stalls with show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectables, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters and special items for auction. Each stall was tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, including Avenue Q, Beetlejuice,

Dark of the Moon, Hadestown, Hamilton, Heathers, Hot Mess, Les Misérables, MAMMA MIA!,

Moulin Rouge!, Oliver!, Oh, Mary!, Paddington: The Musical, Phantom of the Opera, SIX, The Book of Mormon, The Devil Wears Prada, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Producers, and Wicked.

In the annual tradition of Best Dressed Stall, Les Misérables was crowned the winner, with judging by Tom Read Wilson and Harriet Thorpe.

Also on the day, there were famous stars signing autographs including Luke Bayer, Tracie Bennett, Charlie Burn, Georgina Castle, Janie Dee, Alice Fearn, Sarah Hadland, Cassidy Janson, Leslie Joseph, Debbie Kurup, Bonnie Langford, Simon Lipkin, Stephen Mangan, Jodie Steele, Harriet Thorpe, Indira Varma and Michael Xavier.

Other highlights of the sixth annual market included the return of Su Pollard's psychic stall, Peter Hannah Art selling handmade drawings of West End theatres, Jamie's Bakery supplying themed baked goods for attendees, as well as surprise personalised cakes for Su Pollard and Harriet Thorpe presented by Keith Scovell of Kakes by Keith.

There was also an online silent auction, featuring items including an Evita signed poster by Rachel Zegler and an Operation Mincemeat signed Monty Prop Briefcase that took place on the day to raise funds for Acting for Others.

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