WOW - Women Of The World Announces 2023 London Festival

WOW - Women of the World has announced dates for its 2023 London Festival, which returns at the Southbank Centre to mark International Women's Day, supported by The WOW Foundation's Global Founding Partner Bloomberg.

From 10-12 March, the 13th London edition of the world's biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls and non-binary people will be back with three days of laughter, joy, discussion, world-class speakers, artists and activists. Presented by charity The WOW Foundation, the festival will celebrate achievements, and look to find solutions together on the pressing issues of gender inequality, from climate change to poverty, reproductive rights to mental health.

2023's festival will see the return of the Day Pass, which goes on sale this week for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each day offers audiences the chance to choose from dozens of events taking over the Royal Festival Hall in multiple spaces and venues, with a different line-up each day. Festival-goers can explore a packed programme of talks, workshops, performances, sport, music from WOW Sounds artists and more.

WOW Day Passes sell out every year, and a strictly limited number of £35 early bird discounted Day Passes (usually £45) are available to buy from Wednesday 10th August (Southbank Centre Members pre-sale from Tuesday).

Over the three day festival, there will be conversation, community, reasons to be enraged, enlightened, and surprised. There will be big discussions tackling difficult topics, big ideas proposing new ways forward, and enormous amounts of fun too.

At WOW London audiences can expect to hear from the best thinkers, most inspiring activists, and brilliant speakers of our time. From household names, to rising stars and people making a difference everyday, the Festival line-up is always a catalogue of incredible people moving gender equality forward from across the world. Many of the events will be Live Captioned and/or BSL Interpreted.

A programme of ticketed evening events and digital events will be announced in the coming months. Alongside the paid events, the festival will feature the much-loved WOW Marketplace, a programme of WOW Pop Up performances, and see the return of WOW Speed Mentoring; all of which are completely free, plus our Under 10's Feminist Corner for budding young feminists everywhere.

Run by UK charity The WOW Foundation, 2023 will be the 13th WOW London Festival. In 2018, WOW Founder Jude Kelly built on the success of the festival to create UK-based charity The WOW Foundation to run the global WOW movement that believes a gender equal world is urgently needed, possible and desirable. Since the inaugural London Festival in 2010, launched by Kelly at the Southbank Centre, WOW and its partners across the world have reached more than three million people in more than 100 festivals and events across six continents.