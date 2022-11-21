WINDFALL Comes to London's Southwark Playhouse Next Year

Pushed to the edge by their maniacal boss, five downtrodden office workers decide to risk it all on a $500million lottery ticket in the hope of a better life.

Co-workers become accomplices, lovers become rivals, and friends become enemies as the prospect of winning brings out the very worst in everyone.Just how far will they go to have it all?

Scooter Pietsch's hilarious and chaotic new comedy arrives at London's Southwark Playhouse following a critically acclaimed run in New York earlier this year. It previews from Thursday 9 February and runs for five weeks to Saturday 11 March.

Press night Tuesday 14 February at 7.30pm.

It is directed by Mark Bell, best known for directing 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (2015 Olivier Award Winner for Best New Comedy, 2015 Broadway World UK Award Winner for Best New Play & 2014 WhatsOnStage Award Winner for Best New Comedy). Mark took the show from tiny pub Theatre The Old Red Lion in Islington to the West End, various UK No.1 Tours and then all the way to Broadway. He also directed the West End hit 'The Comedy About a Bank Robbery' which was nominated for an Olivier Award and ran at The Criterion theatre for over four years. His latest show 'Cluedo', a new comedy based on the 1985 film 'Clue', toured the UK earlier this year.

Cast to be announced.

Produced by Adam Roebuck ('Afterglow', UK premiere, Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo East Theatre) in association with Youda Jin and Marilyn Wilson/POP Productions.

Creative Team:

Playwright Scooter Pietsch

Director Mark Bell

Set & Costume Designer Rachel Stone

Lighting Designer Robbie Butler

Fight Director Dave Nolan

Assistant Director Eleanor Fanyinka