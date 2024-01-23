WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND Comes To Southwark Playhouse Borough This Spring

The production opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 22 April

Jan. 23, 2024

Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny announcedthat Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse For England comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough this spring. Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, this blisteringly funny new play examines what it means to be a die-hard football fan.

Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse For England opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough in The Large auditorium on 22 April, with previews from 17 April and runs until 4 May 2024.

It's the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and Billy's gone viral for sticking a flare up his arse!

Billy and his best pal Adam are die-hard football fans. It's how they spend every weekend, without fail. It's their escape, their religion and their life. But when they encounter a new group of mates, they start to take their support one step further. 

Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England is a blisteringly funny new play that comes to London direct from a sell-out, five star Edinburgh Festival run. Written and performed by Alex Hill, it asks what it means to belong to a club that you live for.

Alex Hill trained as an actor at the Arts Educational Schools, graduating in 2022. Since then, he has written a short film for ArtsEd and set up RoxyDog Productions.

Sean Turner was the Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells from 2021-2023.  He trained at ALRA, East 15 School of Acting and in devising with Complicité.  He is responsible for unearthing the script of Arthur Miller's first play, No Villain, which he directed at the Old Red Lion, later transferring to Trafalgar Studios 2. Sean is Associate Director on the West End and UK Touring productions of The Play That Goes Wrong, and directed the Australian, Russian, South Korean and Spanish replica productions.  




