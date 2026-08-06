WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? to Release Front Row Seats @sohoplace

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5,500 front row seats released for performances throughout the run of the new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which began rehearsals this week. The production, directed in-the-round by Marianne Elliott, will run @sohoplace from 21 September until 19 December 2026, with press night on Wednesday 30 September at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Starring Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey. The understudies are Alex Cartuson as Understudy Nick, Jessica Kirton as Understudy Martha, Georgia Miles as Understudy Honey and Simon Willmont as Understudy George.

The creative team are Marianne Elliott (Director), Miriam Buether (Designer), James Farncombe (Lighting Designer), Ian Dickinson (Sound Designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA (Casting Directors), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement & Intimacy Director), Charmian Hoare (Voice & Dialect Coach) and Sam Lyon-Behan (Fight Director). Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be produced in the West End by Sonia Friedman Productions and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns.

Designed in-the-round, this fierce new production draws every spectator right into the eye of the storm... In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George's displeasure, has invited the new professor Nick and his wife Honey to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha's toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

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Related Stories 1 Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at @sohoplace

A new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be led by Gillian Anderson as Martha, Billy Crudup as George, Josh Dylan as Nick, and Phoebe Horn as Honey.