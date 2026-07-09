WHO KILLED MARILYN? to Make World Premiere at The Emerald Theatre

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Who Killed Marilyn? will make its world premiere at The Emerald Theatre for eleven weeks from Saturday 15 August to Thursday 29 October 2026. Who Killed Marilyn? is a bold new play that dares to challenge the most enduring myth surrounding one of the twentieth century's most iconic women. Drawing on decades of documented evidence, conspiracy, and cover-up, the production presents a vivid and provocative re-examination of the life and death of Marilyn Monroe, placing her at the centre of a web of power, politics, and desire that reached the highest levels of American government and organised crime.

Who Killed Marilyn? restores Marilyn Monroe to her rightful place, not as victim, but as a woman of extraordinary intelligence, wit, and force, whose story has never been fully told. Until now.

Book writer Sharleen Cooper Cohen is the author of seven internationally published novels and three musicals, including An Officer and a Gentleman. Director Philip Wm. McKinley (Elf: The Musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) commented: “When Tegan Summer invited me to join forces with him and author Sharleen Cooper Cohen for the world premiere of the play exploring the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, I answered with a resounding and heartfelt “yes.” As a director captivated by Marilyn's untold stories and determined to illuminate hidden truths, I am thrilled to bring a bold, investigative lens to unravelling the enigma at the heart of “Who Killed Marilyn Monroe.”

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