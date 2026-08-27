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Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

The show will run at Lowry, Manchester until 19 September and then transfer to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

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All new production photos and trailer have been released for the first UK non-replica production of Disney's High School Musical which began performances on 22 August 2026 at Lowry, Manchester. The show will run there until 19 September 2026 and then transfer to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 12 October2026 to 3 January 2027. Check out the photos below and video above!

Jason Donovan stars as Coach Bolton at Lowry with Harry Judd taking over the role in London. Starring in both venues are Disney icon KayCee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans with Char Burnett as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O’Connor as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick as Jack Scott. The cast is completed by Alexander Black, Eleanor Bye, Harriet Caplan-Dean, Alison Driver, Conor Luke Drury, Mary Francis, Sonia Gil-Lubeiro, Tamsin January, Joseph Lennox, Lucas Morlotti, Katie Mulligan, André Phipps, Meg Silsby, Kade Stenson, Ethan Vijn and Eddie Zickerman.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more. 

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is produced by Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry and co-produced by Winkler & Smalberg, Catherine Schrieber, Drew & Dane Productions, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Merritt Baer, Marc Levine, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live and Michael Watt Productions.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Kaycee Stroh and cast

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Jason Donovan

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Curtis Patrick

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Char Burnett

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Caitlin Tipping and Luke Bayer

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Kaycee Stroh

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Kaycee Stroh and cast

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Leonor Correia and Tobias Turley

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Leonor Correia and Tobias Turley

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Luke Bayer and Caitlin Tipping

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Cast

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Cast

Photos/Video: KayCee Stroh, Jason Donovan, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Image


Tobias Turley and cast

Buy Tickets to High School Musical

More on this show: Full Cast Set For Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL UK Tour and London Transfer · 6/4/2026


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