Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!

West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, was held this weekend in Trafalgar Square.

By: Jun. 18, 2023

West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, returned Saturday, June 17th and Sunday, June 18th, transforming Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre like no other. Featuring performances from London’s best musicals, live and completely for free, this event is the ultimate celebration of London’s famous West End for theatre fans young and old.

Watch highlights from the performances below!

The weekend event had a line-up of all West End favourites, including 42nd Street, Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations, Aspects Of Love, Back To The Future The Musical, La Bamba!, The Barricade Boys, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, Crazy For You, Death Note: The Musical, Disney's Frozen, Glory Ride, Grease The Musical, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Jersey Boys, Disney's The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, RSC's Matilda The Musical, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: The Show With Balls!, Roles We'll Never Play, Six, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, A Strange Loop, Tarantino Live, Then, Now & Next, The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, We Will Rock You, Wicked and The Wizard Of Oz. 

All performances can be found here.

Disney's Frozen and The Lion King

Wicked

The Wizard of Oz

Moulin Rouge!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Crazy for You

Cabaret

The Book of Mormon

The Phantom of the Opera

Les Miserables

Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Aspects of Love

Operation Mincemeat

Jersey Boys

Mamma Mia! 

Glory Ride

The Choir of Man

Six

A Strange Loop

Tim Minchin (Groundhog Day)

Back to the Future

Heathers

All additional performances can be found by clicking here.



