Video: FLOP! Trailer Previews 2026 London Run of Musical Cabaret

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Official London Theatre has posted a new trailer for FLOP!, the musical cabaret show heading to London in 2026. The clip gives audiences a first look at performer Arthur Hull taking on what the channel describes as an updated version of the production ahead of its run.

FLOP! draws its material from some of Broadway's least loved musicals, reworking numbers from productions that failed to find an audience during their original runs into a cabaret format. The trailer frames the show around Hull's performance of this refreshed take on the material, positioning it as a tribute to theatrical misfires rather than a straightforward retrospective.

The video was shared via the London Theatre YouTube channel, which is tied to Official London Theatre's ticketing platform, as part of the promotional buildup to the 2026 engagement. No venue details beyond the London staging are included in the trailer itself.

The clip focuses squarely on Hull's performance, offering brief glimpses of the cabaret style audiences can expect rather than extended musical numbers, in keeping with the trailer's role as a preview ahead of tickets going on sale for the run.

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