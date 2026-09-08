Video: FLAMENC-OH!! Trailer Previews 2026 London Run

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A trailer for FLAMENC-OH!! has arrived via Official London Theatre, giving audiences an early glimpse of the flamenco dance comedy ahead of its 2026 London engagement. The preview leans into the show's blend of physical comedy and traditional Spanish dance, promising what the show's own marketing calls flamenco 'like you've never experienced it before.'

Described as world-class flamenco with a wild twist, FLAMENC-OH!! is billed as a show for everyone, including both devoted flamenco followers and newcomers unfamiliar with its traditional steps and terminology. The production is being pitched as a collision between physical theatre and the passion of flamenco dance, aiming to make the art form accessible to a broad London audience.

The show comes from Yllana, the company behind The Opera Locos, a production that built a following in London for mixing classical performance with comic, high-energy staging. FLAMENC-OH!! appears to follow a similar formula, applying that same irreverent, physical approach to flamenco rather than opera.

The trailer offers glimpses of the dancers in motion, hinting at the choreography and comic set pieces audiences can expect once the show opens in London. Tickets for the 2026 run are being sold through Official London Theatre.

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