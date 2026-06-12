Video: Danielle Steers and Morgan Gregory Perform 'Let It Out' From HOT MESS

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An all new video has been released of "Let It Out", one of the tracks from the new musical Hot Mess, starting previews on Saturday 13 June at The Other Palace, and running until Sunday 6 September 2026, with a national press night on Tuesday 23 June 2026. The video, starring Danielle Steers and Morgan Gregory, can be seen below!

Created by the award-winning duo behind 42 Balloons, Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, Hot Mess is a high-energy original romcom that reimagines the climate crisis as a turbulent love story between Earth and Humanity.

Let it Out takes place right on the cusp of the Industrial Revolution. Earth and Humanity's relationship has hit its first rocky patch, with Humanity's ambitious plans exhausting Earth's supplies. In this song, Earth decides to offer some additional resources buried underground - fossil fuels - which just might be the answer to all their problems...

About Hot Mess

Returning to the role of ‘Earth' is Danielle Steers (Just for One Day, Six the Musical, Bat Out of Hell) following her acclaimed performances in the show's sell-out Edinburgh Fringe premiere and subsequent Southwark Playhouse transfer. Joining the company as ‘Humanity' is Morgan Gregory, whose recent theatre credits include The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, UK tour, Back to the Future, original West End cast at the Adelphi, 42 Balloons, Lowry, and Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park.

Also joining the company are Mia Quimpo (Pippin, Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as cover ‘Earth' and Nathan Shaw (Mamma Mia! The Party, and The Rocky Horror Show UK and International tour) as cover ‘Humanity'.

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth has finally found the one… Humanity. Sparks fly. Seeds are sown. Ground is broken. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe's most iconic couple quickly descends into a hot mess. An original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up.

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set For HOT MESS at The Other Palace

Danielle Steers returns as Earth alongside Morgan Gregory as Humanity in HOT MESS: A NEW MUSICAL, running at The Other Palace in London this summer. Learn more here!