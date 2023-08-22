Video: Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End

The musical will open tonight at London’s Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells West End theatre, playing a limited run until Saturday  September 2023.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

An all new trailer has been released for the fiery new jukebox musical, La Bamba!

La Bamba! is a pulsating new musical that will open tonight at London’s Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells West End theatre, playing a limited run until Saturday 2nd September 2023.

Check out the video below!

La Bamba! will then continue a UK tour until December 2023.

La Bamba! is an explosive new musical starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev, The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran and rising star Inês Fernandez.

Featuring an electric soundtrack of Latin pop anthems such as Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca, Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Marc Anthony's Vivir Mi Vida, Becky G's Fulanito, Camilla Cabello's Havana, J-Lo’s Let’s Get Loud and many more.

Joining previously announced Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev, will be boyband star Siva Kaneswaran playing the role of Mateo. Singer and songwriter and best known for being one fifth of pop band The Wanted, Siva has recently appeared in ITV’s Dancing on Ice. He will be joined by rising star Inês Fernandez in the lead role of Sofia.

The full company includes Bethan Mitchell, Stefani Ariza, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Nicolle Matheu, Gabriella Rose-Marchant, Alex Sturman, Brendan Graham, Tristan Ghostkeeper and Luke Jarvis

La Bamba! tells the heartwarming story of Sofia (Inês Fernandez), a small-town girl from Los Angeles on her journey to stardom. Her dream of becoming a superstar began when her father, Ricardo (Pasha Kovalev), handed her a guitar. Sofia, inspired by her musical heroes, will discover, with the help of her family and best friend Mateo (Siva Kaneswaran), that while talent makes you a star, fate can make you a legend.

La Bamba! is written by Paul Morrissey, directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick, and features choreography by Graziano Di Prima, Erica Da Silva and associate choreography by Giada Lini. This brand-new musical will feature music from across the Latin genre from traditional folk songs to recent chart-topping hits all arranged by award-winning musical maestro, Alfonso Casado-Trigo. 

La Bamba! is a vibrant new musical fiesta about passion and pride and the realisation that every journey begins with a single step! Tickets are on sale now.






