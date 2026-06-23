Video: Cayleigh Capaldi Performs 'No More' From FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Live at the London Palladium

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Watch Musical Theatre Star Cayleigh Capaldi Perform "No More" Live at the London Palladium from Figaro: An Original Musical

A stunning new video has been released capturing musical theatre star Cayleigh Capaldi delivering a powerhouse performance of the song "No More" live on stage at the iconic London Palladium. Watch the full live performance of "No More" below.

The performance comes from the highly anticipated concert premiere of Figaro: An Original Musical, an exciting new and original musical written and created by composer, lyricist, librettist, orchestrator, and music producer/engineer Ashley Jana.

In the newly released video, Capaldi commands the London Palladium stage, bringing deep emotional nuance and spectacular vocal prowess to the sweeping ballad. "No More" explores themes of resilience, breaking free from a cold and isolating past, and finding the courage to step into the light and truly come alive.

The captured performance stems from the show's massive concert premiere at the London Palladium in February 2025. The spectacular, star-studded event featured an elite West End lineup, including Cayleigh Capaldi, Jon Robyns, Aimie Atkinson, Daniel Brocklebank, Ava Brennan, Cian Eagle-Service, & Sophia Goodman.

This live showcase offers audiences a thrilling glimpse of what is on the horizon as the world of Figaro continues to rapidly expand.

Creator Ashley Jana is currently hard at work developing an updated, massive 45-track concept album titled Figaro: Reimagined. Following the overwhelming success of the project's initial recordings and the Palladium concert, a new wave of recording sessions is officially scheduled to begin in London to track performances for the upcoming album.

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