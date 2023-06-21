Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds PlayhouseÂ has released an exclusive behind the scenes trailer ahead of the world premiere ofÂ In Dreams, which begins performances on 3 July. Check out the video below!

The brand new musical is written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominatedÂ David West ReadÂ (Schittâ€™s Creek,Â & Juliet) featuring the iconic musicÂ Roy OrbisonÂ and directed by multi-award winningÂ Luke SheppardÂ (& Juliet,Â Whatâ€™s New Pussycat?).

In this new footage, the full company which features Tony award-winningÂ Lena HallÂ alongside West End starsÂ Oliver Tompsett,Â Sian Reese-WilliamsÂ andÂ NoÃ«l Sullivan, sing the rock numberÂ Handle Me With CareÂ by British American supergroup,Â Traveling Wilburys.

The group which featured George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty originally released the track in 1988. This acoustic version of the song performed in a rehearsal room, is accompanied by Musical DirectorÂ Patrick HurleyÂ on keys andÂ Danny ShortÂ on guitar - performing the well-known track in a brand-new way.

Lena HallÂ plays lead singer, Kenna. San Francisco-born HallÂ is an acclaimed Broadway star who has played a number of stand-out roles includingÂ Yitzhak inÂ Hedwig and the Angry Inch,Â which sawÂ her win a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

Lena will play oppositeÂ NÓ§el SullianÂ as Donovan andÂ Oliver TompsettÂ as Ramsey. Sullivan has starred in recent UK tours ofÂ Rock of Ages,Â Priscilla Queen of the DesertÂ andÂ We Will Rock YouÂ and was a member of chart-topping groupÂ Hear'Say. Tompsett is best known for playing Fiyero inÂ WickedÂ and Galileo inÂ We Will Rock YouÂ in the West End, and recently created the role of William Shakespeare in the multi-award winning new musicalÂ & Juliet.Â

The full cast includes;Â Leon CraigÂ as Tom,Â Alma CuervoÂ as Ana Sofia,Â Gabriela GarcÃ­aÂ as Nicole,Â Manuel PacificÂ as Oscar,Â Sian Reese-WilliamsÂ as Jane,Â Richard TrinderÂ as George,Â Mark PeacheyÂ as Officer Lee, Ensemble, Understudy Ramsey, Understudy Donovan, Understudy George and Resident Director,Â Fabiola OcasioÂ as Ensemble, Understudy Nicole, Understudy Bianca,Â Hannah DucharmeÂ as Bianca, Ensemble, Understudy Kenna, Understudy Jane and Dance Captain andÂ Pablo GÃ³mez JonesÂ as Ensemble, Understudy Oscar, Understudy Tom, Understudy Officer Lee.

The band includes;Â Patrick HurleyÂ - Music Director/Keys,Â Steve BramwellÂ - Guitar,Â David KeechÂ - Percussion,Â Rachel SteadmanÂ - Violin/Viola andÂ Gordon DavidsonÂ - Electric Bass/Double Bass.

In DreamsÂ is written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Writer and Executive ProducerÂ Schittâ€™s Creek,Â AuthorÂ & Juliet). It is directed by multi-award winning Luke Sheppard, and features music legend Roy Orbisonâ€™s most iconic songs includingÂ Crying,Â I Drove All Night,Â Pretty Woman,Â You Got ItÂ andÂ Handle Me With Care.

The full creative team includes;Â Fabian AloiseÂ - Choreographer,Â Arnulfo MaldonadoÂ - Set Designer,Â Fay FullertonÂ - Costume Designer,Â Catherine JayesÂ - Music Supervisor,Â Patrick HurleyÂ - Musical Director,Â Howard HudsonÂ - Lighting Designer,Â Tom MarshallÂ - Sound Designer,Â George ReeveÂ - Video Designer,Â Annelie Powell CDGÂ - Casting Director,Â Stephen KopelÂ - Casting Director (US),Â Salvatore SorceÂ - Voice and Dialect Coach,Â Asha Jennings-GrantÂ - Intimacy Director,Â Tania AzevedoÂ - Associate Director,Â Paris GreenÂ - Associate Choreographer,Â Oscar EscobedoÂ - Associate Designer (US),Â Verity SadlerÂ - Associate Designer (UK),Â Laura HuntÂ - Costume Supervisor,Â Callum WillsÂ - Sound Associate,Â David CallananÂ - Associate Video Designer andÂ Alice WaltersÂ - Casting Assistant.



In DreamsÂ plays at Leeds Playhouse from Monday 3 July - Saturday 5 August 2023 - for more information and to book tickets visitÂ Click Here.Â